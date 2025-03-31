Helen Mirren Says The James Bond Films Are “Born Out Of Profound Sexism”

Helen Mirren has never been a fan of the James Bond films, specifically the portrayal of women within the series. “The whole series of James Bond, it was not my thing,” she revealed in a new interview with The Standard. “It really wasn’t. I never liked James Bond. I never liked the way women were in James Bond. The whole concept of James Bond is drenched and born out of profound sexism.” Mirren advocated for a more historically accurate representation of women in espionage. “Women have always been a major and incredibly important part of the Secret Service, they always have been,” she said. “And very brave. If you hear about what women did in the French Resistance, they’re amazingly, unbelievably courageous. So I would tell real stories about extraordinary women who’ve worked in that world.” Mirren did make it clear, however, that she loves Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig personally. (NME)