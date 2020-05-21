Heidi Klum‘s ‘Social Distancing Highlights’

While most of the world is giving itself bowl cuts in stretch pants, Heidi Klum isn’t letting coronavirus intervene with her glam.

The supermodel posted a shot of herself on Instagram, with several Intagram Stories as backup documenting how she “found a way” to safely get highlights while respecting social distancing rules.

“Social distancing highlights. Love you @hairbylorenzomartin,” she captioned her snap, which featured her in black lingerie, fishnet tights, black pumps and a face mask. Lorenzo Martin, wearing a face mask, shielded himself in an umbrella with arm hold cut-outs.