Heather Morris Walks Back Tweets After Defending Mark Salling

Heather Morris called out others for insensitivity, but now she’s copping to her own. The Glee star apologized after facing backlash for defending Mark Salling, her late co-star who pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

The 33-year-old tweeted: “To all those who felt triggered by my message, I want to sincerely apologize for the harm I caused. Whether you, a friend, a family member has been a victim of pedophilia, I realize my words may have been insensitive to your experience and for that I can’t express enough how sorry I am.”

This comes after she responded to a retweet from her former co-star Kevin McHale in which the original tweeter had put a vomit emoji on top of his face.

“The vomit face on Marks face is offensive,” Morris, who played Brittany S. Pierce on the Fox musical comedy-drama, responded in a since-deleted tweet.

The next day, she wrote that she did not “feel the need to ever justify something because somethings [sic] are better left unsaid.” She then said the holiday season is “INCREDIBLY hard for so many of us,” noting that the Glee cast “did not lose just 2 cast members, we lost 3,” referencing Salling, Cory Monteith and Naya Rivera.

“It is SO incredible [sic] tough to have to act like that 3rd one is invisible, because even though his actions are unjustifiable, he was a part of our family at one point and he was mentally SICK,” she continued in a since-deleted tweet before calling out the people who treated her “with such disrespect and unkindness during a time that I can’t get through a day without balling [sic] my eyes out at the loss of my entire Glee family.”

Monteith died of an overdose in 2013, while Rivera drowned in a lake this July. Salling died by suicide in 2018.