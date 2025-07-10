HBO Max Orders ‘Big Bang Theory’ Spinoff ‘Stuart Fails To Save The Universe’

HBO Max has officially greenlit a Big Bang Theory spinoff titled Stuart Fails To Save the Universe. The series, created by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady, will feature several Big Bang Theory alumni, including Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn, and John Ross Bowie. According to the show’s logline, comic book store owner Stuart Bloom (Sussman) accidentally triggers a multiverse Armageddon after breaking a device built by Sheldon and Leonard. Stuart, along with his girlfriend Denise (Lapkus), geologist friend Bert (Posehn), and physicist Barry Kripke (Bowie), must work to restore reality and encounter alternate versions of beloved Big Bang Theory characters along the way. Lorre, who described the show as a “radical” departure from his previous work, said he wanted to create something the Big Bang Theory characters would have “loved, hated, and argued about.” (Variety)