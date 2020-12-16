HBO Max Follows Netflix?s Lead and Removes Dave Chappelle's Show From Air

HBO Max is following Netflix’s lead and abiding by Dave Chapelle’s request to remove Chappelle’s Show from its rotation. Casey Bloys, chief content officer for HBO, told Variety: “We had a conversation with Dave. I won’t get into it, but it’s very clear that it’s a very unique and specific and emotional issue he’s got. So at the end of the year, at the end of this year, December 31st, we’re going to honor his request and take the show down.”

Previously, Chappelle said that he doesn’t receive any compensation for the show when ViacomCBS licenses it to stream.