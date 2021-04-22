Hayden Panettiere's Ex Sentenced For Domestic Abuse

Hayden Panettiere’s ex, Brian Hickerson, has been sentenced to 45 days in county jail after pleading no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend.

According to Page Six, Tuesday’s (April 20th) sentencing came after multiple domestic violence allegations involving the former Nashville star.

Additionally, Hickerson will serve four years of probation, is required to attend 52 domestic violence classes, and must pay a $500 fine. He was also hit with a five-year restraining order that prohibits him from coming in contact with Panettiere.

The sentencing stems from Hickerson’s July 2020 arrest in which he initially pleaded not guilty to assaulting the Heroes alum.