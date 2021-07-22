Hayden Panettiere Spotted Hanging Out With Abusive Ex

Hayden Panettiere was spotted hanging out with her ex, Brian Hickerson, following his recent release from jail.

The former couple was spotted at a restaurant in West Hollywood, California on Saturday, July 17th. Hickerson tells E!, “Hayden and I are not back together but are working on a friendship.”

He continues, “We have a long history together, and the first step in my recovery as an abuser is making amends. That’s exactly what Hayden has been gracious enough to allow me to do.”

Hickerson was sentenced to 45 days in county jail following his July 2020 arrest for domestic violence and assault against the former Nashville actress.