Hayden Panettiere, Jennifer Aniston, Kaitlyn Bristowe + More!

KATIE MALONEY OFFICIALLY FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM TOM SCHWARTZ: Page Six reports that on Tuesday (March 22nd), a week after the Vanderpump Rules stars announced that they were going their separate ways, Katie Maloney filed for divorce from Tom Schwartz. Maloney and Schwartz were together for 12 years, and each shared their own statement about the breakup on Instagram last week.

HAYDEN PANETTIERE POSTS IN HONOR OF DONNY DAVIS: According to E! News, Heroes actress Hayden Panettiere posted to Instagram on Tuesday (March 22nd) in memory of Chelsea Lately comedian Donny Davis, who passed away last month at the age of 43. “You never know how long you have with the people you love. My little big brother was there for me through everything. I miss you. #DonnyDavis,” she wrote.

JENNIFER ANISTON CELEBRATES REESE WITHERSPOON’S BIRTHDAY: On Tuesday (March 22nd), Jennifer Aniston posted to Instagram in celebration of Reese Witherspoon’s birthday. Along with a photo of the two actresses on an episode of Friends, Aniston wrote, “It’s somebody’s birthday today. My little sister co-anchor partner in crime I LOVE YOU, you sweet ray of sunshine. Let the love pour in! Happy BIRTHDAY @reesewitherspoon.”

KAITLYN BRISTOWE COMMENTS ON NOT BEING ASKED TO HOST THE NEXT SEASON OF THE BACHELORETTE: Us Weekly reports that former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe said she “will be sad” to not be hosting the next season of The Bachelorette. On her Off the Vine podcast recently, she said, “I want to support Gabby and Rachel and be there for them so bad … I think it makes sense to have a woman being there for them … I will be sad.” However, she added that it was a “blessing in disguise,” saying that she “want[s] to prioritize being at home with Jason [Tartick] and the [dogs] and start planning my wedding and catch up on my businesses.”