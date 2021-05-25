Has Jennifer Lopez Always Wanted To Get Back With Ben Affleck?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted together in Miami, where Lopez has been working. The pair were seen leaving a private home. The previously engaged couple have been spotted several times in recent weeks, including during a romantic getaway in Montana.

While they are “taking it slowly,” an insider tells Page Six that the 48-year-old has been angling to get back with Affleck for years.

“She was always obsessed with Ben,” the insider shared. “They have always loved each other.”

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that he appeared to wearing the watch Lopez gifted him way back in 2002.