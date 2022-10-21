Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles Rape Trial To Begin Monday

The Los Angeles rape trial of Harvey Weinstein will begin Monday (October 24th).

The disgraced Miramax producer faces four counts of rape, four counts of forcible oral copulation, one count of sexual penetration by use of force, plus one count of sexual battery by restraint and sexual battery in incidents involving five women in L.A. County over a nine-year period.

According to Deadline, the trial is expected to last until the end of the year.