Harvey Weinstein Escapes Extradition to L.A.

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein appeared via video Friday for an extradition hearing on his L.A. sex crimes case. Lawyers on both sides agreed to push his trip back for a second time due to the coronavirus.

“The issues pertaining to the transportation of someone from New York to California and specifically with respect to Mr. Weinstein given his very serious health conditions remain the same,” said his lawyer Norm Effman.

The 68-year-old is serving a 23-year sentence in New York’s Wende Correctional Facility, where he has encountered a number of health challenges and has landed in the prison hospital multiple times for surveillance. He tested positive for COVID, but has since recovered.

Judge Kenneth Case adjourned the hearing to April. He is charged with 11 counts of rape and assault and faces 140 years behind bars if convicted.