Harvey Weinstein Enters Not Guilty Plea In Sexual Assault Case

Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to sexual assault in a Los Angeles County courtroom on Wednesday (July 21st).

According to TMZ, the disgraced Hollywood producer arrived in a wheelchair to enter his plea to the 11 charges that have been brought against him by five different women. He will remain in the custody of L.A. authorities while the case is pending.

On Tuesday (July 20th) Weinstein was extradited to L.A. from N.Y., where he is already serving time for sexual assault.