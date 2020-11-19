Harvey Weinstein Being Closely Watched at Hospital

The convicted Hollywood rapist Harvey Weinstein is having his health closely monitored by prison medical staff after spiking a fever, his publicist said Wednesday.

"Mr. Weinstein has a fever and is being closely monitored by the excellent medical staff at Wende CF for which the entire legal defense team is grateful," his rep Juda Englemayer told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement.

The former movie mogul is serving a 23-year-sentence at New York’s Wende Correctional Facility, and has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. His team would neither confirm nor deny the reports.

In their joint statement, his team said, "It should come as no surprise that Mr. Weinstein has numerous maladies and conditions including a heart condition, high blood pressure and spinal stenosis. We are working with the NYSDOCCS and the excellent team at Wende CF to ensure Mr. Weinstein receives the proper medical attention he needs."

Since landing in jail, he was been hospitalized multiple times for chest pains. Weinstein is facing additional sexual assault charges in L.A.