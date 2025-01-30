Harvey Weinstein ‘Begging’ To Move Up Trial Date To Get Out Of Rikers

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, facing an April 15th trial date in New York, requested an earlier start due to his recent cancer diagnosis and deteriorating health conditions. The producer, imprisoned on Rikers Island, sought mercy from the judge during a hearing Wednesday, citing his urgent medical needs. “I can’t hold on,” Weinstein told Farber in court. “I’m begging for you to move the date…I want to be out of this hellhole.” His 2020 rape conviction was overturned, and he faces a retrial due to prejudicial testimonies in the original trial. In September, Weinstein was indicted on an additional sex crimes charge and has pleaded not guilty. (Variety)