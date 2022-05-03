Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Kristin Cavallari + More!

THE TRAILER FOR DON’T WORRY DARLING IS RELEASED: Deadline reports that the suspense-filled trailer for Don’t Worry Darling was released on Monday (May 2nd). The film, starring Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, and Olivia Wilde premieres on September 23rd.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI AND STEPHEN COLLETTI TO HOST LAGUNA BEACH REWATCH PODCAST: According to Variety, Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti will host the first-ever rewatch podcast for Laguna Beach, which originally aired on MTV from 2004-2006. The pair promise to reveal “salacious, scandalous, and sensational behind-the-scenes stories,” with their former castmates, celebrities, and MTV insiders.

BOSCH: LEGACY RENEWED FOR A SECOND SEASON: TVLine reports that the spinoff Bosch: Legacy has already been greenlit for a second season, just ahead of its season one premiere on May 6th.

PRISCILLA PRESLEY COMMENTS ON FORTHCOMING ELVIS PRESLEY BIOPIC: According to Today, Priscilla Presley, who was married to Elvis Presley from 1967-1973, approves of the upcoming biopic titled Elvis. Priscilla took to Facebook recently to share her opinion of the film, after the director and screenwriter set up a private viewing for her. “It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered,” she wrote, referring to director Baz Luhrmann. Priscilla also said Austin Butler, who plays Elvis, was “outstanding.” Priscilla joined Butler at the Met Gala on Monday (May 2nd).