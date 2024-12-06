‘Harry Potter’ HBO Series To Film In Summer 2025 After 32,000 Kids Auditioned

Warner Bros. confirmed that the upcoming Harry Potter series will begin filming this summer at Leavesden Studios in the UK, where the original movies were shot. Showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod announced during a presentation yesterday that they have already auditioned 32,000 children for lead roles and are currently reviewing up to 1,000 audition tapes per day. The series, set to span a decade, will delve deeper into character arcs at Hogwarts, exploring the lives of staff members while upholding the essence of the original movies. Mylod intends to recruit British theater actors for adult roles and plans to expand the architecture of Hogwarts without altering iconic sets like the Great Hall. The series, featuring a new cast, was ordered by Max in April 2023 and aims for inclusive and diverse casting. Mark Rylance is rumored to be a top choice for the role of Dumbledore. (Variety)