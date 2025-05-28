‘Harry Potter’ HBO Series Casts Harry, Ron and Hermione

After an extensive search, HBO has found its newcomers to play Harry, Ron, and Hermione for the upcoming Harry Potter television series. Dominic McLaughlin will take on the role of Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton will portray Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout will play Ron Weasley. The casting process was highly competitive, with over 30,000 young actors auditioning for the lead roles since HBO launched an open casting call last fall. “The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen,” producers said in a statement. The roles of Harry, Hermione, and Ron launched the careers of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint in the early 2000s, and the HBO series hopes to do the same for its new young stars. Filming for the Harry Potter series is expected to begin this summer. (Variety)