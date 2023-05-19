Harrison Ford Fights BAck Tears During ‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’ Premiere

Harrison Ford fought back tears during the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at Cannes Thursday (May 18th).

The presentation kicked off with a montage of the star’s career highlights. According to Variety, he told the audience, “I’m very moved by this. They say when you’re about to die, you see your life flash before your eyes, and I just saw my life flash before my eyes. A great part of my life, but not all of my life. My life has been enabled by my lovely wife, who has supported my passion and my dreams, and I’m grateful.”

The outlet added that following the film, he teared up while Dial of Destiny received a five-minute standing ovation.