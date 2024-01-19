Hannah Waddingham Says Her Drama Teacher Told Her She Would ‘Never Work On Screen’

Emmy-winner Hannah Waddingham didn’t let criticism get in her way. The Ted Lasso star revealed on a recent episode of Michelle Visage’s Rule Breakers podcast that a drama teacher once told her she would “never work on screen.”

“I had one drama teacher that said to the whole class: ‘Oh, Hannah will never work on screen because she looks like one side of her face has had a stroke,’” she recalled, sharing how this comment added fuel to her fire. “I thought, ‘I will do. Come hell or high water, I will work on screen,’” she said.

Despite her determination, the Game of Thrones actor admitted that these words also gave her “a complex for years.”