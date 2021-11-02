Halyna Hutchins’ Last Words + More Chaos On-Set Revealed

Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust, after the gun he used had been cleared as safe to use by assistant director Dave Halls. Her final words revealed her trademark sense of humor, witnesses told the Los Angeles Times.

After being struck, she said, “That was no good. That was no good at all,” this according to the L.A. Times.

Director Joel Souza, who was also injured, reportedly said something along the lines of, “What the f*** was that? That burns!” Baldwin reportedly said … “What the f*** just happened?”

They were rehearsing a scene, according to the Times. Baldwin reportedly said, “So, I guess I’m gonna take this out, pull it out and go, ‘Bang!'” — at which point, he actually fired. The gun was supposed be loaded with dummy rounds, but there was live ammo. Hall has been fired and the investigation is ongoing.

It also wasn’t the first incident on-set. According to the Times, Baldwin’s stunt double reportedly accidentally fired a blank round after being told the gun was “cold.” A woman in the props department also shot herself in the foot, although that round was a blank.