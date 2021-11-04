Halyna Hutchins’ Family Hires Law Firm

Mathew Hutchins, the husband of late Rust DP Halyna Hutchins has hired a law firm which specializes in wrongful death litigations.

According to Deadline, Mathew has brought in the L.A.-based firm Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi, with partner Brian Panish acting as lead council.

Halyna Hutchins was shot by a prop gun discharged by Alec Baldwin on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set of Rust on Oct. 21, outside Santa Fe, NM. Hutchins in addition to her husband is survived by her 9-year-old son, Andros.