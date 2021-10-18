‘Halloween Kills’ Ravages Box Office With Record Breaking $50.4M

Halloween Kills, starring Jamie Lee Curtis, performed very well at the B.O. this weekend, despite being relased on Peacock simultaneously. The David Gordon Green-directed sequel, the 12th in the franchise, enjoyed the best 3-day opener for a horror movie during the pandemic, besting Paramount’s A Quiet Place Part II ($47.5M).

It also is the best opener for an R-rated movie, ousting Warner Bros/HBO Max’s The Suicide Squad ($26.2M) from the top spot.