‘Halloween Ends’ Falls Short Of Expectations At Domestic Box Office

Halloween Ends topped the box office over the weekend, but according to Deadline, the film fell short of its expected $50 to 55 million, pulling in just $41.2 million. Some speculate that this is due to the film’s simultaneous release on Peacock. Meanwhile, NBCUniversal said Halloween Ends has become the most-watched series or film on the streaming platform over a two-day period.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (October 14th) through Sunday (October 16th):

1. Halloween Ends, $41.2 million

2. Smile, $12.4 million

3. Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, $7.4 million

4. The Woman King, $3.7 million

5. Amsterdam, $2.89 million

6. Don’t Worry Darling, $2.185 million

7. Barbarian, $1.4 million

8. Bros, $900,000

9. Terrifier 2, $850,000

10. Top Gun: Maverick, $685,000