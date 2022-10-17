Entertainment News 

‘Halloween Ends’ Falls Short Of Expectations At Domestic Box Office

Halloween Ends topped the box office over the weekend, but according to Deadline, the film fell short of its expected $50 to 55 million, pulling in just $41.2 million. Some speculate that this is due to the film’s simultaneous release on Peacock. Meanwhile, NBCUniversal said Halloween Ends has become the most-watched series or film on the streaming platform over a two-day period.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (October 14th) through Sunday (October 16th):

1. Halloween Ends, $41.2 million
2. Smile, $12.4 million
3. Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, $7.4 million
4. The Woman King, $3.7 million
5. Amsterdam, $2.89 million
6. Don’t Worry Darling, $2.185 million
7. Barbarian, $1.4 million
8. Bros, $900,000
9. Terrifier 2, $850,000
10. Top Gun: Maverick, $685,000