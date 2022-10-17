‘Halloween Ends’ Falls Short Of Expectations At Domestic Box Office
Halloween Ends topped the box office over the weekend, but according to Deadline, the film fell short of its expected $50 to 55 million, pulling in just $41.2 million. Some speculate that this is due to the film’s simultaneous release on Peacock. Meanwhile, NBCUniversal said Halloween Ends has become the most-watched series or film on the streaming platform over a two-day period.
Box Office Numbers from Friday (October 14th) through Sunday (October 16th):
1. Halloween Ends, $41.2 million
2. Smile, $12.4 million
3. Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, $7.4 million
4. The Woman King, $3.7 million
5. Amsterdam, $2.89 million
6. Don’t Worry Darling, $2.185 million
7. Barbarian, $1.4 million
8. Bros, $900,000
9. Terrifier 2, $850,000
10. Top Gun: Maverick, $685,000