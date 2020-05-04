Halle Berry Says Homeschooling Her Kids Has Been ‘A Nightmare’

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Halle Berry revealed that homeschooling her kids during the COVID-19 pandemic has been “a nightmare.” She explained, “It’s a nightmare for me. It’s a nightmare. This is like a wash of a semester. They’re really just not learning anything and it’s hard. … ”

She continued, “What I learned is that when 6-year-olds see other 6-year-olds do things, then they do things. Like, they sit and they eat because there’s 25 other ones doing it. They stay at their desks and color because there’s 25 other ones doing it. At home, there’s not 25 other ones doing it. So, to get them to focus and realize they’re at home but yet they’re at school, it’s really been a challenge.”

Halle added that although homeschooling has been a challenge, she is happy to be spending more time with her kids. She said,“When I’m not cracking the whip for school, we do have a lot of family time, story time and bonding time that we don’t often get to have, so there is the silver lining.”