Halle Berry Pulls Out Of Transgender Film Role After Backlash

After facing backlash, Halle Berry has decided to pull out of a role in an upcoming film in which she’d play a transgender character. During an Instagram Live interview last week, the actress talked about preparing for the role, saying, “[It’s] a character where the woman is a trans character, so she’s a woman that transitioned into a man. She’s a character in a project I love that I might be doing.” Yesterday (July 6th), she issued an apology and revealed that she has pulled out of the role, saying that, “the transgender community should undeniably have the opportunity to tell their own stories.”

She said, “Over the weekend I had the opportunity to discuss my consideration of an upcoming role as a transgender man, and I’d like to apologize for those remarks. As a cisgender woman, I now understand that I should not have considered this role, and that the transgender community should undeniably have the opportunity to tell their own stories.”

She continued, “I am grateful for the guidance and critical conversation over the past few days and will continue to listen, educate and learn from this mistake. I vow to be an ally in using my voice to promote better representation on-screen, both in front of and behind the camera.”