Halle Berry Honors Her 5th Grade Teacher On Mother’s Day

Halle Berry took to Instagram on Sunday (May 8th) to honor “other mothers” this Mother’s Day. Berry shared a photo of herself with her fifth-grade teacher, Yvonne Sims, and paid tribute to Sims’ role in her life.

“On Mother’s Day, not only do I reflect on what it truly means to be a mother — and the importance of a mother’s love — I also reflect on what it means to receive love from a mother and sometimes that love comes from ‘another mother,'” Berry wrote.

The Monster’s Ball actress continued, “Yvonne Sims has been my ‘Other Mother’ since she was my 5th grade teacher. Without her guidance, wisdom, patience and most importantly, her UNCONDITIONAL love for me in all the stages of my life, I’m not so sure I’d still be here.”

“I love you, Yvonne Sims with all my heart! Today, as we celebrate mothers, let’s also celebrate our ‘OTHER MOTHERS!’ Happy Mother’s Day!” she wrote.