Halle Berry Has Been Living The Single Life For Three Years

During an Instagram Live with Lena Waithe, Halle Berry revealed that she has been single for the past three years. She said, “I have decided to take time. I’m very much a relationship-oriented person, I always want to be with someone. But I decided, no I’m going to slow my roll, I’m going to take a minute and I’m going to spent time with me.” She added, “And it’s been so great that I think I might stay like this!”

When Lena asked if she knew she would be single for this long, Halle said, “I knew I was going to take at least a year, one full year. One year led to two years and two years is now leading to three years. But I’m fine because I think the next relationship I have I think I will have a better chance of attracting and choosing what’s right for me because I’ve taken this time to think about what’s important to me.”

She continued, “I no longer feel the need for a relationship so I don’t feel the need to rush or accept something that’s not totally right for me. Not that anything’s wrong with the people I’ve been with but I’m going to wait for my match or I will stay solo and be with my kids and do my life the way I’m doing it.”

Halle also had some advice for Waithe and those who were watching. She said, “You know what I think the gift is, and this is something that comes with age, the gift of your own company. And you can start it by maybe taking a short trip, a weekend trip and seeing how that feels.”

She added, “I promise you, you will start to enjoy that time and being with yourself and your company being the most important company.”