Halle Berry Discusses ‘Rocky Start’ With Angelina Jolie On The Set Of New Movie

Halle Berry spoke about working with Angelina Jolie on the new film, Maude v Maude, during the Red Sea Film Festival on Wednesday (December 6th). The Monster’s Ball actor said the pair got off to a “rocky start” before they eventually “bonded.”

“We had a rocky start and I think that is going to serve us well in our screen time together,” she said, according to Variety. Calling Jolie “formidable,” Berry shared that she’s “thrilled to work with another woman and craft a story with our sensibility and from our point of view.”

The Moonfall actor added, “We’ve been talking a lot about divorces and exes. We bonded, let’s say that.”

Berry also spoke candidly about directing her first film, Bruised, in 2020—calling the experience “hell.” The X-Men actor explained, “Because I was a woman, and a Black woman, the treatment I received and the things I had to put up with were unconscionable. If I were a white man or even a Black man, it would have been easier. It’s amazing I even made it and a miracle Netflix bought it.”