Halle Berry, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston + More!

HALLE BERRY FINALIZES HER DIVORCE WITH OLIVIER MARTINEZ: After eight years of court battles, Halle Berry is finally putting her divorce with Olivier Martinez behind her. Page Six reports that the Monster’s Ball actress finalized her divorce with Martinez on Tuesday (August 22nd). Berry agreed to pay her ex-husband $8,000 each month in child support for their nine-year-old son, Maceo, while covering other expenses including “private school tuition, school uniforms, and school supplies.” Berry and Martinez will share custody of Maceo. The X-Men actress also “voluntarily” agreed to give Martinez $55,000 for legal fees.

ANGELINA JOLIE’S MIDDLE FINGER TATTOOS ARE REVEALED: According to Page Six, Angelina Jolie’s mystery tattoos were revealed in recent photographs that showed her waving to cameras. The Maleficent actress got two daggers tattooed on the palm of both of her middle fingers. Meanwhile, her tattoo artist, Mr. K., responded to fans who joked about the tattoos on Instagram, writing in the comments, “It’s NOTHING related with Brad Pitt.”

JENNIFER ANISTON IS ‘SO OVER’ CANCEL CULTURE: In a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine, Jennifer Aniston shared her thoughts on cancel culture. “I’m so over cancel culture,” the Friends star told the outlet. “I probably just got canceled by saying that. I just don’t understand what it means. … Is there no redemption? I don’t know. I don’t put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket.” While Aniston is not one of the 80-plus women in the industry who accused Weinstein of rape or sexual assault, she recalled meeting with him on the set of a movie. “I remember actually, he came to visit me on a movie to pitch me a movie. And I do remember consciously having a person stay in my trailer,” she said.

AMBER HEARD WILL NOT BE PROSECUTED FOR BRINGING HER DOGS TO AUSTRALIA: Entertainment Tonight reports that the Australian Government’s Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday (August 22nd) that Amber Heard will not be prosecuted for illegally bringing her two dogs into the country in 2015. Heard brought the dogs to the country while her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, was filming a Pirates of the Caribbean sequel.