Halle Bailey, Sarah Hyland, Mira Sorvino + More!

HALLE BAILEY GIVES BEHIND THE SCENES LOOK AT ‘THE COLOR PURPLE:’ On Thursday (June 30th), Halle Bailey posted a series of photos and videos from the set of The Color Purple. One video shows Oprah giving Bailey a bouquet of flowers, while the cast and crew clap for her. “and that’s a wrap for me on the color purple. i’m so very grateful to have had this experience, my second major motion picture complete in the last year and a half. God is so good. here’s a few of my fav moments without showing too much,” she captioned the post.

SARAH HYLAND TO HOST NEW SEASON OF ‘LOVE ISLAND:’ E! News reports that Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland will host the newest season of Love Island. The fourth season, titled Love Island USA, will be filmed in California and will stream exclusively on Peacock.

MIRA SORVINO AND LISA KUDROW COMMENT ON ‘ROMY AND MICHELE’ SEQUEL: On Wednesday (June 29th), Mira Sorvino appeared on the Today show and hinted at a Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion sequel. “There’s nothing official to report but I can unofficially hint that we’re closer than we’ve ever been to getting something to happen,” she said. Lisa Kudrow appeared on The Jess Cagle Show the same day and said the writer of the original film, Robin Schiff, is “thinking about it and coming up with something.” Kudrow added, “Isn’t that thrilling?”

‘DUNCANVILLE’ IS CANCELLED AFTER THREE SEASONS: Deadline reports that the third season of the Fox animated series Duncanville will be its last. The family comedy comes from Amy Poehler, Mike Scully, and Julie Scully.