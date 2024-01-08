Halle Bailey, Jim Carrey, America Ferrera + More!

HALLE BAILEY WELCOMES HER FIRST CHILD TO THE WORLD WITH BOYFRIEND DDG: Halle Bailey revealed on Instagram Saturday night (January 6th) that she gave birth to her first child in 2023. “even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” The Little Mermaid actor wrote, alongside a photo of her and her boyfriend, DDG, holding their baby’s hand. “Welcome to the world my halo … The world is desperate to know you.”

JIM CARREY CELEBRATES HIS 62ND BIRTHDAY: According to Page Six, Jim Carrey was amongst friends when he celebrated his 62nd birthday last week. The Mask actor was photographed outside of the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, California, where his party took place. Guests included Seth Green, Jimmy Kimmel, Bill Burr, Adam Sandler, Jeff Ross, and Dustin Hoffman.

AMERICA FERRERA SHARES HOW KERRY WASHINGTON HELPED HER NAVIGATE GOING BACK TO WORK AFTER GIVING BIRTH: America Ferrera is grateful for her friendship with Kerry Washington. The Barbie actor told People in a recent interview, “When I first had my first child, my son, I went back to shoot on Superstore when he was 10 weeks old. I was so lucky to have Kerry Washington as a friend, who had two of her babies while she was on Scandal.” Ferrera added, “She gave me the most detailed instructions of every single thing that I was going to do to make my life easier, down to the exact Pack ‘n Play for my trailer … She just saved me.”

ARIANA MADIX SUES TOM SANDOVAL OVER SALE OF THEIR HOUSE: Ariana Madix filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles on Friday (January 5th) against her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, over the sale of their house. According to TMZ, Madix is requesting a “partition by sale,” meaning she wants the court to order her and Sandoval to sell the house they bought together in 2019 and split the proceeds.