Haley Joel Osment Ordered To Attend AA Meetings Following Public Intoxication Arrest

Haley Joel Osment must attend three Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week for six months after a judge ruled on his public intoxication arrest in April. Osment was busted on April 8 in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., for alleged public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance. The judge granted Osment a one-year diversion, requiring him to also meet with his therapist twice a week, obey all laws, and issue an apology for using disgraceful language during his arrest. Pending successful completion of the diversion, all charges will be dismissed, with a court date set for Jan. 5, 2026, for review. Osment has a history of legal issues, including a prior DUI conviction in 2006. (People)