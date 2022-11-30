Hailey Bieber Says She Has A Cyst The ‘Size Of An Apple’ On Her Ovary

Hailey Bieber opened up about a large and painful cyst that she has on one of her ovaries Monday (November 28th). The model shared a photo of her stomach to her Instagram stories to share the unfortunate news, letting fans know that it’s “not a baby.”

“I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple,” she captioned the photo. “I don’t have endometriosis or PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it’s never fun.”

Bieber added, “It’s painful and achey and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional … I’m sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this.”