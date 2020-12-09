Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Skin Condition

Supermodel Hailey Bieber says she wants to be “transparent” about her skin struggles. She took it IG Story to share her battle with an inflammatory rash called perioral dermatitis with her 30 million followers. The 24-year-old said she’s had the condition for a “few years” now.

She noted is on "day 3" in the pic, so it's "calmed down a lot." Bieber added that "It gets triggered by different things and usually shows up on my cheeks, around my mouth or sometimes around and under my eyes."

Bieber, who is married to pop star Justin Bieber, added: "That's why for my skin personally I go for super gentle anti inflammatory products that will help soothe my skin and won't trigger a dermatitis breakout!"

In a later post, she explained that she has to use "hypoallergenic/organic laundry detergent always," because otherwise she’d get a breakout.

In May, she spoke out on her and Justin’s Facebook series, The Biebers on Watch: "Actually, within the last year, I started getting a little bit of, like, onset adult acne too from my IUD because I'd never been on birth control before, so my hormones were a little out of balance. But for me, my spot was my forehead…it would be, like, a little pattern."