Hailey Bieber Goes Into Detail About Recent Mini Stroke

Hailey Bieber went into detail about her recent health scare on YouTube Wednesday (April 27th).

The model detailed the mini stroke she had on March 10th saying, “Basically, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband, having a normal day, normal conversation, and we were in the middle of talking and all of a sudden, I felt this really weird sensation that kind of like, traveled down my arm from my shoulder all the way down to my fingertips, and it made my fingertips feel really numb and weird.”

She added, “I couldn’t speak. The right side of my face started drooping. I couldn’t get a sentence out. Everything was coming out like, not even jumbled, just like, couldn’t get any of the words out.”

By the time she reached Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, California, she had no symptoms, but scans showed a small blood clot that was categorized as a TIA or a “mini stroke.”