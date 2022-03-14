Hailey Bieber Confirms She Was Hospitalized For Blood Clot In Her Brain

Hailey Bieber took to social media over the weekend to confirm reports that she was hospitalized last week due to a blood clot in her brain.

Bieber shared on her Instagram stories Saturday (March 12th), “On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital.”

She continued, “They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.”

“Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!” she wrote.

Bieber ended her post by thanking fans for “all the support and love.”