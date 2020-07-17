Hailey Bieber Apologizes After Getting Called Out for ‘Not Nice’ Behavior

Hailey Bieber is saying she’s “sorry” after she got publicly called out by hostess Julia Carolan on TikTok. She participated in a series calling out celebrities participants had previously met and rating them on their behavior.

Carolan said she worked as a hostess “in a fancy Manhattan restaurant,” and encountered multiple celebs. She rated her interactions with Gigi and Bella Hadid as 10/10, saying they were “so nice” and were “super polite and friendly with staff,” which as Carolan noted “is rare for celebrities.”

Then she shared her encounter with Bieber. She said: “This is gonna be controversial. I’ve met her a handful of times and every time she was not nice. I really wanna like her but I have to give her like a 3.5 out of 10. Sorry!”

“Just came across this video, and wanted to say so sorry if I’ve ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude,” Bieber wrote in the comments of Carolan’s video. “That’s not ever my intention!”

She added: “Hate hearing that was your experience with me but glad u called me out so I can do better!! Hopefully we meet again so I can apologize in person.”

After seeing Beiber’s comments, Carolan replied, “Hi Hailey! We love an accountability queen [crown emoji] thanks sm for taking the time to apologize – I hope we can meet again one day and start over. x.”

The clip has been seen and liked more than 2.6 million times.