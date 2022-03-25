Hailee Steinfeld’s Dress Almost Knocked Anya Taylor Joy Down The Met Gala Stairs

Anya Taylor-Joy revealed in a recent video for British Vogue that she nearly fell at the 2018 Met Gala after getting caught up in Hailee Steinfeld’s white Prabal Gurung gown.

The Queen’s Gambit actress said she would’ve “toppled straight down the stairs” if Jimmy Fallon hadn’t grabbed her and “ripped [her] to safety.”

Steinfeld responded to the story on Twitter Thursday (March 24th), writing, “Not me being the possible cause of sending Anya Taylor Joy down that colossal staircase… Thank god for Jimmy Fallon & honestly thank god for you ATJ… I can’t wait to properly meet!!! X”