Gwyneth Paltrow’s Kids To Testify In Ski Crash Trial

Gwyneth Paltrow’s children will take the sand in their mother’s ski crash trial.

Page Six reports the Oscar winner’s attorney, Stephen Owens, told jurors Tuesday (March 21st) that they will “hear from” both 18-year-old Apple Martin and 16-year-old Moses Martin. The Goop founder’s husband, Brad Falchuk, will also testify.

All three family members were present during the 2016 Park City, Utah trip in which Paltrow allegedly crashed into retired doctor Terry Sanderson. The former optometrist claims that the incident left him with a traumatic brain injury, broken ribs, and a loss of enjoyment of life.

Paltrow is countersuing for $1 in damages, alleging that Sanderson actually mowed her down.