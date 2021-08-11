Gwyneth Paltrow Was ‘Happier’ When She Ditched Her Diet

In a recent episode of the GOOP podcast, the company’s founder Gwyneth Paltrow admitted that she completely ditched her diet on vacation and “had never been happier.”

She explained, “I went to Italy for a week this summer, and my diet just went totally out the window. I had wine, and pasta, and dairy, and everything that I’m not supposed to have. And it was great, and I had never been happier.”

However, now that she’s back, she’s avoiding carbs in an effort to curb inflammation and get back some of the energy she’s lost since having COVID-19.

Paltrow said, “At the moment I’m paleo, that’s changed things for me recently because I used to eat a lot of lentils and garbanzo beans and rice and quinoa and things like that. All of that is off my menu for the time being. I’m still dealing with a little bit of long haul COVID stuff, and some inflammation, and I’m really interested in bringing those inflammation levels down.”