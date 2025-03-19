Gwyneth Paltrow Says She And Timothée Chalamet ‘Have A Lot Of Sex’ In New Movie

Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothée Chalamet star in the upcoming film Marty Supreme, directed by Josh Safdie, with Paltrow teasing steamy scenes between their characters. “We have a lot of sex in this movie,” Paltrow teased to Vanity Fair. “There’s a lot—a lot.” The movie focuses on a ping-pong player’s pursuit of greatness. “This woman who is married to someone who is in the ping-pong mafia,” Paltrow said of her character, going on to praise Chalamet’s professionalism. “He’s such a thinking man’s sex symbol. He’s just a very polite, properly raised— I was going to say kid,” she said. “He’s a man who takes his work really seriously and is a fun partner.” Paltrow also shared their decision to minimize the involvement of an intimacy coordinator during filming. “‘Girl, I’m from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera’s on,'” she said. (EW)