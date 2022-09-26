Gwyneth Paltrow Says Her Daughter Apple Going To College Is Like Giving Birth

Just ahead of her 50th birthday, Gwyneth Paltrow sat down with CBS News on Sunday (September 25th) to talk about her life and work. The Goop founder commented on her 18-year-old daughter Apple starting college and her “conscious uncoupling” from Coldplay singer Chris Martin.

“I know this sounds nuts, but it feels almost as profound as giving birth,” she said about Apple going off to college. Paltrow has not yet revealed where her daughter will be headed in the fall.

As for her relationship with ex-husband Chris Martin, she said, “He’s completely my family, and I love him. And he would do anything for me. I would do anything for him. He would do anything for our kids. We really did commit to wanting our children to be as unscathed by the divorce as possible.”