Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Why She Stepped Away From Acting

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about why she has left acting. Speaking to SiriusXM’s Bruce Bozzi on Quarantined With Bruce, she said: "I think that when you hit the bullseye, when you're 26 years old and you're a metrics driven person who, frankly, doesn't love acting that much as it turns out. I sort of felt like, well, now who am I supposed to be? Like, what am I, what am I driving towards?"

She continued, "Part of the shine of acting wore off, you know, being in such intense public scrutiny, being a kid who's like living every breakup on every headline, like being criticized for everything you do, say and wear."

The 48-year-old Paltrow added: “So if you compound those things with the fact that like, you know, to be totally candid, I had a really rough boss for most of my movie career at Miramax,” a reference to convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein.

Paltrow was the most high-profile woman who spoke out about Weinstein, saying he sexually harassed her, and helping bring down the Hollywood kingpin and ultimately put him behind bars.

She added that the job is also "so transitory," making it hard "to plant roots."

"Like I'm such a homebody, you know, me, I like to be with my old friends and cook and squeeze my kids. Like I don't want to be alone in a hotel room in Budapest for six weeks," she said. "Like, it's just not who I am."