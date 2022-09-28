Gwyneth Paltrow Poses Nude For Her 50th Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her 50th birthday on Tuesday (September 27th) by sharing photos from a photoshoot in which her nude body was painted gold.

In a press release, the Shakespeare in Love actress said, “I feel so good turning 50, and this is about expressing that sense of energy and optimism that I’m experiencing. It’s more about the female gaze and just a sense of fun.”

Last week, the Goop founder wrote an essay that reads in part, “On September 27, I’ll turn 50. As I sit here contemplating this idea in the late summer morning, no moisture in the air, breeze moving only the tops of the trees, I strangely have no sense of time passed.”

Paltrow added, “I accept. I accept the marks and the loosening skin, the wrinkles. I accept my body and let go of the need to be perfect, look perfect, defy gravity, defy logic, defy humanity. I accept my humanity.”