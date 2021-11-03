Gwyneth Paltrow Drops Sexed Up, Luxe Gift Guide

On Tuesday, Gwyneth Paltrow dropped her hotly anticipated Goop gift guide, and it’s sexier than ever, with the usual doses of “ridiculous but awesome” hyper-priced luxe items.

This year, in addition to 11 sex toys, there’s a $10,500 Chanel sled, a $34,000 Bubblegum Gym for children — complete with a velvet swing, monkey bars and a slide, a $38,000 mattress, an $8,300 private Yurt and a custom leather bag exclusively for carrying watermelon (price upon request).

For those on a budget, there’s Omakase Berry, artisanal strawberries described as “exceptionally sweet, cultivated in a first-of-its-kind vertical farm tended by bees and AI robots (no, really).” 11 berries go for $50.

Also under $100: personal (and miniature) concrete fireplace for $96, a handy 2022 Moon calendar for $39, the goop Ultraplus Self-Heating G. Spot Vibrator for $85.