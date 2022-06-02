Gwyneth Paltrow And Kourtney Kardashian Team up For Goop x Poosh Collab

Gwyneth Paltrow and Kourtney Kardashian are teaming up for a Goop x Poosh collaboration.

Harper’s Bazaar reports that the two lifestyle gurus are joining forces to drop the “This Smells Like My Pooshy” candle, inspired by Goop’s viral “This Smells Like my Vagina” candle. Consumers will have to shell out $75 for a full size or $20 for a votive featuring notes of black gardenia, geranium, green pepper, Timur berry, honeysuckle, ylang-ylang, and oak moss.

The launch coincided with Paltrow’s appearance on The Kardashians.