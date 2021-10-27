Gwyneth Paltrow Almost Died During Childbirth

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed Monday (Oct. 25th) that she almost died giving birth to her 17-year-old daughter, Apple.

The Goop founder told the Armchair Expert podcast, “My daughter was an emergency, it was crazy, we almost died. It was like not good.”

She also added that the cesareans she had for both children left her with a “big scar.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Paltrow criticized social media for putting too much pressure on women to bounce back after having a baby, saying, “Thank God there wasn’t Instagram when I had babies because now it’s like if I see someone, ‘Oh, I just gave birth two weeks ago and I have a completely washboard stomach,’ and I’m like, ‘Wow that’s not what I [looked like].’”