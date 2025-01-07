‘Grimm’ Reboot Movie In Works At Peacock From Original Creative Team

Peacock is reviving NBC’s fantasy cop drama Grimm as a feature-length movie, with Josh Berman (Lifetime’s Drop Dead Diva) writing and executive producing alongside original showrunners David Greenwalt and Jim Kouf. Little is known about the movie’s plot and cast, but the original series centered on Portland homicide detective Nick Burkhardt, who discovers he is a Grimm, a guardian tasked with protecting the balance between humanity and mythological creatures known as Wesen. The original Grimm series became a surprise hit on Friday nights for NBC during the 2011-2012 season. It ultimately ran for six seasons. (Deadline)