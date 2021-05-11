'Grey's Anatomy' Renewed With Ellen Pompeo Inking Mega-Deal

ABC has renewed its flagship drama Grey's Anatomy for a record 18th season, after star and executive producer Ellen Pompeo managed to ink a rich new deal. Financial terms were not disclosed, but insiders tell The Hollywood Reporter that she managed another salary bump. Pompeo remains the highest-paid actress in a primetime drama show on broadcast TV. (In 2017, she signed a deal giving her $20 million a year).

O.G. cast stars Chandra Wilson (Bailey) and James Pickens Jr. (Richard) have also closed new deals to return for season 18, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Grey’s spinoff, Station 19, is also set to return for season 5. No word yet on Grey’s future post-season 18. Deliberations between ABC’s parent Disney and Pompeo were underway for months.

The series is still doing very well; it’s No. 1 in the 18-49 demo, averaging north of 15 million total viewers and 6.18 in the demo, up 4 percent vs. season 16.