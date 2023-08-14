Greta Gerwig Becomes The Highest-Grossing Female Director Of All Time

Barbie is the gift that keeps on giving. The film’s director, Greta Gerwig, has become the highest-grossing female director of all time. Gerwig took the title domestically on Tuesday (August 8th) before crossing the marker globally over the weekend. The film has brought in $522.6 million domestically so far, beating out Jennifer Lee’s Frozen II at $477.4 million. Globally, Barbie has made $1.18 billion, taking the title from Captain Marvel’s co-director Anna Boden.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (August 11th) through Sunday (August 13th):

1. Barbie, $33.7 million

2. Oppenheimer, $18.8 million

3. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, $15.7 million

4. The Meg 2, $12.7 million

5. Last Voyage of the Demeter, $6.5 million

6. Haunted Mansion, $5.6 million

7. Talk To Me, $5.1 million

8. Sound of Freedom, $4.83 million

9. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, $4.66 million

10. Jailer, $2.5 million